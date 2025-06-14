Minnesota sports teams condemn Hortman, Hoffman shootings

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves/Lynx all reacted to the Saturday morning shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured. The Lynx beat the L.A. Sparks at Target Center Saturday afternoon, while the Twins are in Houston. All teams condemned the shootings and called for solidarity.



Minnesota’s sports teams are offering their reactions to the Saturday morning shooting deaths of state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shootings that left lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, injured.

Authorities are seeking 57-year-old Vance Boelter as the suspect in the shootings, and a manhunt is ongoing Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves/Lynx all issued statements on the situation Saturday. Here’s what they had to say.

Vikings statement

What they're saying:

"As Minnesotans and a team that cares deeply about our state, we are shocked and saddened by the targeted overnight attacks that took the lives of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and seriously injured a State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Our organization has worked closely with both legislators and appreciated their duties as civil servants. Speaker Emerita Hortman was a friend of the Vikings for more than 15 years and a tremendous state leader who worked tirelessly to make Minnesota a better place for all residents. She was a mother, a wife and a friend who genuinely cared about people and relationships. Our prayers are with the Hortman family as they grieve this tragedy and with all the government officials who are mourning the loss of a colleague and friend. We hope for fast and full recoveries for Senator Hoffman and Yvette, and safety for all members of law enforcement who continue to search for those responsible.

These senseless acts should have no place in our communities, our state and our society. We must all unequivocally condemn political violence, reject hateful division and deliberately work toward mutual respect, compassion and unity."

Timberwolves/Lynx statement

What we know:

Despite the shootings, the Lynx beat the L.A. Sparks 101-78 at Target Center on Saturday to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Before tip-off, coach Cheryl Reeve called it "a tough day for Minnesota." The team then issued the following statement:

"The Timberwolves and Lynx are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic murders of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark, and the attack of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Speaker Emerita Hortman and Sen. Hoffman have committed their lives to serving the people of Minnesota with integrity and compassion, and this tragedy is felt across our state and beyond. Our hearts go out to their families and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief.

As we mourn, we stand in solidarity with all who are affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a community of unity, mutual respect and peace -- where public servants can do their vital work safely and without fear."

Twins ‘horrified, heartbroken’ and condemn shootings

What they're saying:

The Twins are in Houston to face the Astros Saturday night, and released the following statement:

"The Minnesota Twins are horrified and heartbroken by the murder of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the attempted killing of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Our deepest sympathies to the Hortman family and our prayers are with the Hoffman family for a full recovery. We stand with all Minnesotans in condemning these senseless acts of violence."