Minnesota Monsters arena football team to play 2027 season at St. Thomas

The Brief The University of St. Thomas Athletics Department announced a partnership with the Minnesota Monsters for the 2027 Arena League season. Beginning in 2027, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul will host seven to 10 Minnesota Monsters games between April and August. The team previously announced plans to move from Duluth to the Twin Cities after winning The Arena League's first championship in 2024.



Arena football is headed to Lee & Penny Anderson Arena for the 2027 season.

St. Thomas lands arena football partnership

What we know:

The University of St. Thomas Athletics Department announced a new partnership with the Minnesota Monsters, bringing professional arena football to Lee & Penny Anderson Arena for the 2027 Arena League season.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Minnesota Monsters to The Penny for the upcoming 2027 season," said Dr. Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at St. Thomas. "This partnership allows us to provide entertainment to and engagement with our local community while promoting excellence in athletics, academics and leadership. Lee & Penny Anderson Arena makes this partnership possible, creating another opportunity to bring exciting sporting events to St. Paul and the greater Twin Cities community."

Beginning in 2027, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will serve as the home of the Minnesota Monsters, hosting seven to 10 games between April and August.

Minnesota Monsters move to Twin Cities

The backstory:

The partnership follows the Monsters' previously announced plans to relocate from Duluth to the Twin Cities for the 2027 season, according to the announcement.

Team officials said in a statement, "The Minnesota Monsters are more than a football team. We are a movement built on passion, power, and community pride. Now based in the Twin Cities, and proud of our Duluth roots, the Monsters deliver high-impact football and unforgettable entertainment every summer. From the first kickoff to the final whistle, our mission is simple: bring fans together through elite competition, live entertainment, and nonstop energy."

An original member of The Arena League, the organization won the league's inaugural championship in 2024 as the Duluth Harbor Monsters before rebranding as the Minnesota Monsters following the championship season, according to the announcement.

What we don't know:

The announcement did not include exact game dates between April and August or say how many home games the team will play beyond the seven-to-10-game range.