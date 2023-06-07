Minnesota Lynx game at New York Liberty postponed due to air quality issues

article

The WNBA announced Wednesday that Minnesota Lynx game at the New York Liberty has been postponed due to air quality issues in New York.

The city of New York has been placed under an Air Quality Health Advisory until Thursday morning. Wildfires in Canada are causing poor air quality with a haze and thick smog making it difficult to breathe. The air quality is so poor that WNBA officials say it’s impacting the Barclays Center.

The New York Yankees were supposed to host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, but that game has also been postponed. The National Weather Service in New York posted a video to social media showing a time lapse of the deteriorating air quality conditions throughout the afternoon.

The Lynx/Liberty game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Minnesota has been under Air Quality alerts both Tuesday and last week, also related to the wildfires in Canada.

After an 0-7 start to the season, the Lynx earned their first win, 80-78, over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.