Minnesota Gophers to kick off 2020 football season against Michigan on Oct. 24

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 09: Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Johnson #6 of the against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first quarter at TCFBank Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Minneapolis, M (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Gophers football team’s first game of the season will be a battle for the Little Brown Jug when they host Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Big Ten announced the schedule for the eight-game, conference-only season Saturday after voting earlier this week to start the football season the weekend of Oct. 24. The conference initially postponed the season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Big Ten revealed there will also be a ninth game during what they are calling "Big Ten Champions Week" the weekend of Dec. 19. 

GOPHER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • Oct. 24: Minnesota vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 31: Minnesota at Maryland
  • Nov. 7: Minnesota at Illinois
  • Nov. 14: Minnesota vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 21: Minnesota vs. Purdue 
  • Nov. 28: Minnesota at Wisconsin 
  • Dec. 5: Minnesota vs. Northwestern
  • Dec. 12: Minnesota at Nebraska
  • Dec. 19: Minnesota vs. TBD