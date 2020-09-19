Minnesota Gophers to kick off 2020 football season against Michigan on Oct. 24

article

The Minnesota Gophers football team’s first game of the season will be a battle for the Little Brown Jug when they host Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Big Ten announced the schedule for the eight-game, conference-only season Saturday after voting earlier this week to start the football season the weekend of Oct. 24. The conference initially postponed the season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten revealed there will also be a ninth game during what they are calling "Big Ten Champions Week" the weekend of Dec. 19.

GOPHER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

