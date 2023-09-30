Gophers pull away for 35-24 Homecoming win over Louisiana, improve to 3-2

article

It wasn’t the prettiest or flashiest at times, but the University of Minnesota football team beat Louisiana 35-24 on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Gophers put a close on a two-game losing streak, and won on Homecoming for the first time since 2019. Minnesota lost to Purdue on Homecoming last year, and Bowling Green two seasons ago. P.J. Fleck might have found a new running back option in Saturday’s win. With Darius Taylor out due to injury, Zach Evans saw his first action of the season.

Evans had 15 carries for 85 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt and had an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Gophers a 21-17 lead. Athan Kaliakmanis was 12-of-14 passing for 146 yards, two touchdowns to Daniel Jackson and an interception. Kaliakmanis also scored on a quarterback sneak.

Bryce Williams scored from two yards out to give the Gophers a 28-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, and the defense stepped up with a big second half after tough outings at North Carolina and Northwestern. Minnesota allowed 138 yards in the second half, 52 on a Louisiana touchdown run with three minutes to play, and got interceptions from Tyler Nubin and Jack Henderson. The Gophers allowed 349 total yards after giving up nearly 500 at Northwestern, and 519 at North Carolina.

The Gophers put the game away with just more than five minutes to play. Facing a 4th-and-3 in Louisiana territory, P.J. Fleck went for it and Kaliakmanis hit Jackson for a 37-yard touchdown and 35-17 lead with 5:21 to play.

Minnesota had five different ball carriers run 51 times for a combined 201 yards. In addition to Evans, Williams had 15 carries for 51 yards, Sean Tyler had 10 carries for 47 yards and Kaliakmanis ran 10 times for 17 yards. The Gophers averaged 3.9 yards per carry. The Gophers lost wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington to a leg injury during the second quarter. He was down on the field for several minutes, and eventually carted off with a cast on his left leg.

Fleck came into Saturday’s game 6-38 for his career when trailing at half. He now has seven after the Gophers trailed 17-14 at the break. The Gophers were without Cody Lindenberg due to injury for the fifth straight game, and also did not have Chris Autman-Bell available.

The Gophers (3-2, 1-1) get back to Big Ten play for the rest of the season, starting with hosting No. 2-ranked Michigan next Saturday night.