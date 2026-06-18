Minnesota Frost select Ohio State defender Sarah Swiderski with top pick in PWHL Draft

article

The Brief The Minnesota Frost selected six players in the 2026 PWHL Draft on Monday, highlighted by Ohio State defender Sarah Swiderski with the No. 9 overall pick. The new picks include three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender. The team’s general manager says the selections were made with both the upcoming season and the future in mind.



The Minnesota Frost are gearing up for the 2026-27 season with six new additions from the 2026 PWHL Draft Wednesday night.

Frost take Sarah Swiderski with No. 9 pick

The backstory:

The Frost started the PWHL Draft by taking Ohio State defender Sarah Swiderski with the No. 9 overall pick.

Swiderski played four collegiate seasons split between Clarkson University (2022-24) and Ohio State (2024-26). She had a career-high eight goals, 19 assists and 27 points in 33 games last season for the Buckeyes. In her first three seasons combined, she had five goals and 26 assists for 31 points in 115 games.

Swiderski advanced to the Frozen Four in both of her seasons at Ohio State and once at Clarkson. A 22-year-old native of Langley, British Columbia, Swiderski has competed on the international stage and was a member of Canada’s 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship team.

Minnesota Frost add depth with six draft picks

Why you should care:

In addition to Swiderski, the Frost selected Viivi Vainikka, Maddy Christian, Tova Henderson, Daria Gredzen and Lara Beecher during the six-round draft. The picks bring a mix of experience from college and international play.

"This year’s draft had an incredible pool of players, and we are excited about our picks and what they will bring to our team." Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso said. "Every selection was made intentionally with this consideration of not only this upcoming season but as we look to build for the future of the organization."

The Frost’s new players join six already under contract, building a strong foundation for the next season.

The 2026 Minnesota Frost draft class

By the numbers:

The Frost’s selections included three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender. The team’s first pick, Sara Swiderski, is a defender from Ohio State University. Other selections include Viivi Vainikka (forward, Brynas), Maddy Christian (forward, Penn State), Tova Henderson (defender, University of Minnesota-Duluth), Daria Gredzen (goalie, Birusa Krasnoyarsk) and Lara Beecher (forward, Clarkson University).

A total of 72 players were drafted by 12 teams across six rounds in the 2026 PWHL Draft. The new players come from a range of backgrounds, including Minnesota, New York, British Columbia, Finland and Russia.

Minnesota connections to the PWHL Draft

Dig deeper:

The PWHL Draft featured several Minnesota connections between former Minnesota Gophers players and Minnesota natives. A total of 10 Minnesota-born players, and six former Gophers, were selected in 2026 draft.