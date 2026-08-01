Eau Claire, Wisconsin firefighter who died in line of duty honored

The Brief An Eau Claire, Wisconsin firefighter died this week after suffering a sudden medical emergency following his shift. The Eau Claire Fire Department is escorting the late firefighter's body back to Wisconsin with a procession along Interstate 94. The procession began in Minneapolis at 11 a.m. and will stop in Eau Claire before continuing on to Hayward.



Firefighters in Minnesota and Wisconsin are paying their respects Saturday as a procession carries the remains of an Eau Claire firefighter who died in the line of duty back to Wisconsin.

Eau Claire firefighter dies in line of duty

What we know:

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, Bryce Jungbluth, 27, of Hayward "suffered a sudden medical emergency" shortly after coming off duty on Sunday. He died on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, his obituary states.

"Bryce served the Eau Claire Fire Department and Carrboro Fire-Rescue with passion, dedication, courage, and honor," the fire department said in a statement. "He cared deeply about the fire service and approached every shift with a willingness to learn, serve others, and support his fellow firefighters. His commitment to this profession and to the community he served will not be forgotten."

The fire department said members of the fire service have been maintaining an honor watch over Jungbluth, and will continue to do so until he is laid to rest.

Procession underway for Eau Claire firefighter

Local perspective:

Fire crews pay their respects to Bryce Jungbluth along I-94 in Baldwin, Wisconsin.

Firefighters from the Eau Claire Fire Department are escorting Jungbluth's body from Minneapolis to Eau Claire before continuing on to Hayward.

The procession began around 11:50 a.m. and will travel along Interstate 94. The procession is expected to arrive in Eau Claire around 1:30 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to gather along the procession route, although they're asked to remain off the roadway and follow directions from law enforcement.

A funeral service for Jungbluth will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 at the Hayward High School gymnasium in Hayward, Wisconsin.