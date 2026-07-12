Minnesota Aurora loses 3-2 to Salmon Bay in penalty kick shootout

The Brief The Minnesota Aurora were knocked out of the USLW playoffs after an undefeated regular season. Salmon Bay beat the Aurora in Seattle 3-2. The Aurora finished the regular season with a perfect 12 wins, zero losses and zero ties.



A historic season for the Minnesota Aurora came to a disappointing end after they lost to Salmon Bay in Seattle.

Minnesota Aurora loses to Salmon Bay

Local perspective:

The Aurora got knocked out of the USLW playoffs in the semifinals after an undefeated regular season.

The Aurora faced Salmon Bay FC on Saturday night in Seattle.

Minnesota had a one-goal lead late in the game, but a penalty shot 91 minutes into the game gave Salmon Bay the equalizer.

Then in penalties, Salmon Bay barely edged out the Aurora 3-2, bringing the Aurora's season to an end.

The backstory:

The Aurora finished the regular season with a perfect 12, zero losses and zero ties.

They added two additional playoff wins over the Pittsburgh riveters and Union FC Macomb.

They also outscored opponents 41 to 3 on their way to securing their second-straight central conference championship.