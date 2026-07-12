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Minnesota Aurora loses 3-2 to Salmon Bay in penalty kick shootout

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Minnesota Aurora FC
Published July 12, 2026 10:10 AM CDT
Published July 12, 2026 10:10 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Aurora were knocked out of the USLW playoffs after an undefeated regular season.
    • Salmon Bay beat the Aurora in Seattle 3-2.
    • The Aurora finished the regular season with a perfect 12 wins, zero losses and zero ties.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A historic season for the Minnesota Aurora came to a disappointing end after they lost to Salmon Bay in Seattle.

Minnesota Aurora loses to Salmon Bay 

Local perspective:

The Aurora got knocked out of the USLW playoffs in the semifinals after an undefeated regular season.

The Aurora faced Salmon Bay FC on Saturday night in Seattle. 

Minnesota had a one-goal lead late in the game, but a penalty shot 91 minutes into the game gave Salmon Bay the equalizer.

Then in penalties, Salmon Bay barely edged out the Aurora 3-2, bringing the Aurora's season to an end.

The backstory:

The Aurora finished the regular season with a perfect 12, zero losses and zero ties.

They added two additional playoff wins over the Pittsburgh riveters and Union FC Macomb.

They also outscored opponents 41 to 3 on their way to securing their second-straight central conference championship.

The Source: This story uses information from the match between the Minnesota Aurora and Salmon Bay.

Minnesota Aurora FCSportsSeattle