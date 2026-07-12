Minnesota Aurora loses 3-2 to Salmon Bay in penalty kick shootout
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A historic season for the Minnesota Aurora came to a disappointing end after they lost to Salmon Bay in Seattle.
Minnesota Aurora loses to Salmon Bay
Local perspective:
The Aurora got knocked out of the USLW playoffs in the semifinals after an undefeated regular season.
The Aurora faced Salmon Bay FC on Saturday night in Seattle.
Minnesota had a one-goal lead late in the game, but a penalty shot 91 minutes into the game gave Salmon Bay the equalizer.
Then in penalties, Salmon Bay barely edged out the Aurora 3-2, bringing the Aurora's season to an end.
The backstory:
The Aurora finished the regular season with a perfect 12, zero losses and zero ties.
They added two additional playoff wins over the Pittsburgh riveters and Union FC Macomb.
They also outscored opponents 41 to 3 on their way to securing their second-straight central conference championship.
The Source: This story uses information from the match between the Minnesota Aurora and Salmon Bay.