Minnesota Aurora FC's new roster features players with longtime bond

As Minnesota Aurora FC continues to piece together its roster, one thing you’ll notice is an influx of Minnesota born talent. Seven of the ten players currently on the roster are from Minnesota, and believe it or not, two of them have a long history together.

Maple Grove’s Morgan Turner and Makenzie Langdok of Saint Michael played together on the same club teams from the ages of 10-18. Now, they’re re-united as they both embark on their professional careers in their home state.

"We play so well together," Morgan said. "I always know where she is on the field so I’m really looking forward to playing with her again."

Langdok played her college soccer for the Gophers while Turner played collegiately at DePaul. To now have the opportunity to represent Minnesota’s first women’s pro team was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

"It’s obviously super fun to represent your state and I think there’s a lot of pride that comes along with that. So I think it’s super cool that we’re keeping local talent home for this team," Makenzie said.

Not only do they get a chance to continue their playing careers, but the players say the chance to be at the forefront of growing the USL women’s league is equally as important to provide opportunities for women hoping to make pro soccer a full-time career.

"I think we kind of have an opportunity to set the tone both for our team and for our league," Morgan said. "I hope that this league continues to just keep growing in popularity and continue to get this kind of support, and I think the future is really bright both for this team and other women’s teams."

Watch Morgan and Makenzie in action when Minnesota’s inaugural season kicks off May 26 against the Green Bay Glory.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Minnesota Aurora FC announced defender Kenzie Langdok for the team's first season earlier this month. (Minnesota Aurora FC)