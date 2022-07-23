Minnesota Aurora FC falls to South Georgia 2-1 in extra time in USL W title game

article

A historic inaugural season for Minnesota Aurora FC ended Saturday night in a 2-1 loss in overtime to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL W championship game at TCO Stadium.

In front of a capacity crowd in Eagan, Tormenta FC took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal off a free kick. Camryn Scully sent a header to Jaida Nyby, who beat Sarah Fuller for the early lead.

Minnesota Aurora got the equalizer 14 minutes later. Addison Symonds sent a long shot past a diving Sydney Martinez to tie the game before the end of the first half. The title game went to extra time, and it appeared Aurora was set to score the go-ahead goal. Tormenta FC was called for a hand ball in the penalty area.

Morgan Turner took the penalty kick, and Martinez made the stop before the ball was eventually cleared. Minutes later, Tormenta FC scored the eventual game-winning goal after chaos in front of the net following a corner kick. For her efforts, Martinez was named the USL W championship game MVP. She turned away multiple Minnesota Aurora scoring chances in the second half and extra time, in addition to stopping Turner's penalty kick.

Minnesota Aurora FC entered the night on a 13-game win streak and poised to win a championship. Instead, they suffered their first loss in 15 games of an otherwise incredible season, finishing 13-1-1.