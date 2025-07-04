Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Aurora FC beats Pittsburgh 2-0, advances in USL-W Playoffs

Published  July 4, 2025 2:31pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
Minnesota Aurora FC got a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh Riveters FC in the USL-W Playoffs Friday afternoon. (Minnesota Aurora FC)

The Brief

    • Minnesota Aurora FC advanced in the USL-W Playoffs Friday with a 2-0 win at Pittsburgh Riveters SC.
    • Saige Wimes and Natalie Tavana scored the goals for Aurora.
    • Minnesota Aurora FC advances to play Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati, which beat Detroit City FC 2-1 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC advanced in the Central Conference Playoffs of USL-W action Friday with a 2-0 win at Pittsburgh Riveters SC.

Minnesota Aurora FC 2, Pittsburgh Riveters SC 0

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC got the scoring started in the 42nd minute. Off a free kick and long ball into the penalty area, Charley Boone gathered the pass and fed Saige Wimes for the goal to give Aurora a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

Minnesota Aurora got a 2-0 lead and essentially put the game away in the 71st minute. Natalie Tavana scored off a free just outside the penalty area, tucking a shot inside the upper right post.

Aurora advances

What's next:

Minnesota Aurora FC advances to the second round of the Central Conference title game, and the USL-W quarterfinals, for the first time since 2023. Aurora will play at 6 p.m. Sunday against Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati, which beat Detroit City FC 2-1 on Friday. The match will be played at Highmark Stadium in Cincinnati.

