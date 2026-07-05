Minnesota Aurora FC gets dramatic 2-1 win over Pittsburgh in USL-W Playoffs

The Brief Gracie Dunaway scored with just seconds left in extra time to lift Minnesota Aurora FC over Pittsburgh Riveters SC Sunday night in the USL-W Playoffs. Aurora wins the Central Conference title, and advances to the national semifinals. Flavie Dube, who assisted on Dunaway's game-winner, scored in the 18th minute to give Minnesota Aurora the early 1-0 lead.



In what can be considered soccer’s version of a walk-off, Minnesota Aurora FC advanced in the USL-W Playoffs Sunday night with a thrilling 2-1 win over Pittsburgh Riveters SC at FNB Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Aurora FC wins the Central Conference title for the second straight year with the victory, and advances to the USL-W semifinals.

Gracie Dunaway scores game-winner

The big play:

Sunday’s game went to extra time with Minnesota and Pittsburgh tied 1-1. In the final minute of extra time, Ai Kitagawa fed Flavie Dube in the penalty are. Dube then found Gracie Dunaway, who got a diving shot off to beat the Pittsburgh keeper for the game-winning goal.

Pittsburgh got one more short possession before the final whistle blew, giving the Aurora a thrilling win to keep its season alive.

Minnesota Aurora took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Dube initiated a give-and-go with Jeanette Fieldsend, who gave it back to Dube and she beat the keeper with a high shot at the near post. Pittsburgh players and fans were arguing for an offside flag, but it wasn’t called.

Pittsburgh scored in the 37th minute off a free kick, lofting a ball to the far post over the Aurora kicker.

But Dunaway’s heroics in extra time have Minnesota Aurora FC moving on in the USL-W Playoffs, still in pursuit of the first championship in franchise history.

USL-W Playoffs

What's next:

With the win, it marks the second consecutive season Aurora will appear in the national semifinals of the USL W League playoffs. The win also sets a new club record for consecutive victories with 14. Aurora are the only team remaining in the league with a perfect record in 2026.

Minnesota Aurora FC will play the winner of Salmon Bay FC and Capo FC, which is being played late Sunday night. On the other side of the bracket, Asheville City SC meets FC Miami City. Vermont Green FC plays Eagle FC.