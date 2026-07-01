Lynx star Napheesa Collier returns to team practice activities

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx announced on Wednesday Napheesa Collier has returned to team practice activities after having offseason surgery on both of her ankles. There is no timetable for her return to game action. Despite her absence, the Lynx are the WNBA's best team at 15-4. Rookie guard Olivia Miles is a favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, and is a candidate for WNBA MVP.



The Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the WNBA at 15-4, and their best player has yet to see the court this season.

That could change sooner rather than later.

Napheesa Collier returns to practice

What we know:

The Lynx announced Wednesday that after undergoing surgeries on both of her ankles, Collier has returned to team activities at practice. She continues to progress as expected.

What we don't know:

The Lynx will provide more updates on her status when they become available. There is no timetable for her return to game action.

Without Collier, the Lynx are 15-4, largely due to the play of rookie guard Olivia Miles. The No. 2 overall pick, Miles has played in every game, logging more than 30 minutes per game and averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Miles was the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, and is a favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. She’s also put herself in the conversation for WNBA MVP.

Napheesa Collier injury

The backstory:

Collier suffered a left ankle injury going after a loose ball during the WNBA Playoff Semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury. Collier had to have offseason surgery on both ankles, and was projected to be out until at least early June.

In her end-of-season news conference, Collier went off on the league over player salaries, and inconsistent officiating across the league that she feels leads to player injuries.

According to multiple reports, Collier re-signed with the Lynx for the super max value of $1.4 million.

What's next:

The Lynx are back on the court on Friday, July 3, at the New York Liberty.