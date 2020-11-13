Lindsay Whalen bringing No. 13 Gophers jersey back

article

University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced Friday she’s putting her No. 13 Gophers’ jersey back into circulation.

No player has worn the historic No. 13 since she led the Gophers to the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2004. Whalen’s jersey is one of seven that hangs in the rafters at Williams Arena, but none has officially been retired.

"I am honored that my jersey hangs in the rafters of Williams Arena and am grateful for the impact the 'U' has had on my life," Whalen said. "Moving forward, however, I would like to have the No. 13 available for others that come to the university and represent the Gophers on the court."

Whalen was the first Gopher to be named an All-American three times. She was also a three-time All-Big Ten selection and led the Gophers to the Sweet 16 in 2003 before the program’s only Final Four appearance the following year. The Hutchinson native had fans filling the seats of Williams Arena by herself.

She finished her career as Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer, second in assists and third in steals.

After winning WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, Whalen took on the job as the Gophers’ women’s basketball coach two years ago. In two seasons, she’s led Minnesota to a 37-26 record and a berth in the 2019 WNIT.

In addition to Whalen and Debbie Hunter’s No. 13, the other women’s jerseys that hang at Williams Arena are Rachel Banham’s No. 1, Janel McCarville’s No. 4, Linda Roberts’ No. 21, Carol Ann Shudlick’s No. 42 and Laura Coenen’s No. 44.