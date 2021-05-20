Legion baseball has record 372 teams sign up for 2021 summer season

article

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to virtually every sport in the world in 2020. That includes baseball, but it appears the game is alive and well at the amateur level for the 2021 season.

Officials with the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee announced Thursday they’ve reached an all-time high for teams that plan to play in 2021. Officials say 372 teams across the state plan to take the field this season. That beats the previous record of 366, which was set in 2019. Legion baseball, which is mostly high school-aged players, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was the first time the Legion baseball season had been canceled since 1926.

"Many people were worried canceling the 2020 season would hurt Legion Baseball for good. That includes us," Director Randy Schaub of Danube said. "We are so glad to see Minnesota’s strong support for our program. We can’t thank all the volunteers, coaches, fans, umpires and players enough."

That also means there will be a Legion Baseball State Tournament in 2021. Officials say the Division I Tournament will be held at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex July 29-Aug. 1. The Division II State Tournament will be July 30-Aug. 1 at Sacred Heart Ballpark. Junior state tournaments will also be held in Bloomington July 28-Aug. 1, and Montevideo Montevideo Aug. 6-8.

Teams that win the state tournament get the chance to compete for a spot in the American Legion World Series, which will be Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, North Carolina.