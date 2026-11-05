Kyler Murray week-to-week; Carson Wentz set for 2nd start as Vikings host Bills

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell says quarterback Kyler Murray has a hamstring strain, and will miss Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

The change comes days after the Vikings coach publicly backed him as the starter.

Vikings to start Carson Wentz at QB

What we know:

Carson Wentz will make his second start of the season when the Vikings host the Bills Monday night, with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring strain.

O’Connell said Thursday that Murray is considered week-to-week after imaging Monday, Nov. 2, revealed the injury. The Vikings are not considering placing him on injured reserve.

"Carson will start the football game and Max will back him up," O’Connell said.

The announcement puts Wentz back in charge of an offense looking to respond to Minnesota’s first loss of the season. It also raises a question surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback situation: Is this strictly an injury replacement, or could it become an opening for a longer change?

Injury drives the decision

The backstory:

O’Connell said Murray reported soreness Monday, with imaging later confirming the hamstring strain. The concern is that playing before he is ready could make the injury worse.

For a quarterback whose game relies on acceleration, movement outside the pocket and the ability to escape pressure, that limitation matters. O’Connell pointed to Murray’s explosive style of play as a factor in the decision to hold him out.

The Vikings believe they avoided a major injury, but O’Connell did not disclose the strain’s grade or provide a firm return date.

Asked about injured reserve, he was direct.

"It’s not under consideration at all."

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Dig deeper:

The timing invites the question. On Nov. 2, O’Connell said the Vikings remained committed to Murray as their starting quarterback. Three days later, he announced Wentz would start against Buffalo.

But O’Connell’s explanation Thursday centered on a documented hamstring injury, and the risk of aggravating it. He did not announce a permanent quarterback change.

Murray will remain involved in offensive installs, quarterback meetings and game-plan discussions while he recovers. The Vikings hope to begin his progression early next week, with his availability evaluated one week at a time.

What remains unanswered is how Minnesota will handle the position once Murray is healthy. Thursday’s update established the plan for Buffalo, without settling the longer-term picture.

Wentz now gets another opportunity to lead the offense. Whether that opportunity extends beyond Murray’s recovery remains to be seen.

Another opportunity for Wentz

Why you should care:

Wentz steps into the lineup with experience in the system and contributions to two Minnesota victories already this season.

He has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Murray has completed 100 of 154 attempts for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

O’Connell credited Wentz with playing a major role in two wins against strong opponents and pointed to his extensive NFL experience.

"He’s got 100 games of experience," O’Connell said.

The coach expects to spend significant time with Wentz before Monday’s game, building a plan around a quarterback who knows the offense and understands what he is comfortable executing.

What's next:

Minnesota hosts Buffalo on Monday, Nov. 9, at U.S. Bank Stadium.