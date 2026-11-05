Carson Wentz will start Monday for Vikings, O'Connell announces

The Brief Carson Wentz will start on Monday night for the Minnesota Vikings. Wentz gets the start as Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring strain. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell says Murray is considered week-to-week at this point.



Carson Wentz will make the start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills as Kyler Murray deals with an injury.

Carson Wentz will start

What we know:

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell said testing and imaging have shown that Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain.

O'Connell says he is currently believed to be week-to-week and he is out for Monday night's matchup.

What's next:

Carson Wentz will get the start on Monday Night Football in Murray's place. Max Brosmer will serve as the backup quarterback for the game.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

KOC says team wants to protect Murray

What they're saying:

Speaking on Thursday, O'Connell indicated the decision to bench Murray was made to protect him from further injury.

"For him, his movement skills, and the way he plays the game, we do feel like we'd be putting him at risk at possibly turning this into a more significant injury than it is by having him work through it early on," said O'Connell. "

O'Connell didn't want to talk about the exact grade or level of the strain. The coach said the team would give him this week, see how he feels next week and then go from there.

"Kyler needs his mobility, it's a big, huge part of what makes him an effective player," added O'Connell. "And if that puts him at risk of potentially adding to the grade of the injury, we can't do that. It's a long season. We hope to get him back and get him going."

Big picture view:

The Vikings won two games this year with Wentz under center. Wentz entered the team's Week 1 game against the Packers after Murray suffered a concussion from a nasty hit from a Packers linebacker.

Wentz helped lead Minnesota to a win, throwing for three touchdowns.

Wentz then helped score a win versus another divisional opponent in Week 2 against the Bears but was a little less effective in a rainy game at Soldier Field. That time around, Wentz threw for just 143 yards and no touchdowns. The Vikings scored just nine points, but the defense held the Bears to just a field goal.

Local perspective:

With Kyler Murray as the starter, the Vikings have struggled to find their rhythm offensively this season. Minnesota ranks 29th in the NFL in total offense, averaging just 279.4 yards per game, and 27th in scoring at 20 points per game.

After suffering their first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions last week – one of the best offenses in the league – the Vikings now face another offensive powerhouse Monday night in the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game and ranks second in total offense with 393.1 yards per game, trailing only Detroit.

The Bills are averaging nearly 114 more yards and 13 more points per game than the Vikings.