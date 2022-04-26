Kwesi Adofo-Mensah vows to do 'whatever is best' for Vikings in first NFL Draft

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will take part in his first NFL Draft as the new head of the Minnesota Vikings’ front office Thursday night.

In his pre-draft news conference from TCO Performance Center Tuesday morning, he said it’s a spot he wasn’t sure he’d ever be in. When he first started in the NFL, he said the people above him in those spots weren’t like him.

"I consider myself to be a positive, joyful, humble person. I never really saw that. Until I saw examples that were a little more like me, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to lead," Adofo-Mensah said.

After eight years of working with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, Adofo-Mensah is getting his chance as the face of the Vikings’ front office. He spent nearly eight minutes Tuesday, before talking anything draft-related, thanking ownership for giving him the chance, and singling out everyone from scouts to coaches and front office personnel, thanking them for their work leading up to Thursday night.

Adofo-Mensah told a story that in a draft meeting on Monday, the Vikings were on the clock at a specific pick. Wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell spoke up, with plenty of talent at the position on the board available, to go a different direction.

"There’s no word that need to be said, everybody felt the moment. You talk about selflessness and team, he showed everybody what it was about. It’s illustrative of what we’re building here," Adofo-Mensah said. "I told them at the end of that meeting we can’t control what happens this weekend, all we can do is prepare like crazy and move as a unit, move together."

Adofo-Mensah was asked about what his signature will be on his first NFL Draft. He deflected in his answer, saying it’s not about him, it’s about the team. He’s had that message since being hired in late January. He stresses communication, collaboration and everybody at all levels has a say in the decisions that are made.

But ultimately, what the Vikings do with the No. 12 overall pick falls on Adofo-Mensah if they keep it.

"I hope they don’t say it’s my signature, it’s our signature. You sit in a room with Kevin (O’Connell), he always winces when you say ‘I’ or ‘Me.’ That’s what we’re building here, this is about we," Adofo-Mensah said. "I’m not going to do anything for the sake of me or any type of perception I want out there in the public. We’re going to do what’s best for this organization."

So if the Vikings stay at No. 12, what do they do with the pick? It depends on who is available. Do they go for LSU defensive back Derrick Stingley Jr.? If he’s not there, do they target Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie? Does an offensive-minded head coach in O’Connell pursue Ohio State star Chris Olave at receiver if he’s available?

Do they go after George Karlaftis or David Ojabo for defensive line talent to go with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith? Do they pursue a Tyler Linderbaum or another talent to add to the offensive line?

They could also move out of the pick to add draft capital, and have had such conversations with teams already this week.

Adofo-Mensah says the Vikings are prepared for any and all scenarios. There won’t be any panicking in the draft room Thursday night.

"Give yourself options. I started this season by telling our personnel staff, our coaches, if you give us options we become dangerous," Adofo-Mensah said. "On draft day if you prepare for the game, the game shouldn’t be too stressful. Ultimately at the end of the day you want to make sure that you don’t regret anything you do."

The Vikings currently hold eight selections in the NFL Draft, starting with No. 12 overall Thursday night.