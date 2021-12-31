Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Kirk Cousins has COVID, will miss Vikings-Packers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:55PM
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

Kirk Cousins out with COVID - Vikings press conference

Friday press conference with Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer following the news that QB Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID is will miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Sean Mannion will start at quarterback for the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday morning. As an unvaccinated player, Cousins will not be able to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The news of Cousins’ positive COVID test was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

Schefter and Pelissero reported that Cousins had symptoms, self reported and then tested positive. As an unvaccinated player he is tested for COVID every day. But during the team's Friday press conference, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he wasn't told Cousins had any symptoms and stressed that Cousins is tested every day. 

RELATED - Vikings OL Dakota Dozier details 'eye opening' hospitalization with COVID pneumonia

Who will be Vikings QB vs Packers?

Moments after the Vikings placed Cousins on the COVID list, the team activated veteran backup Sean Mannion from the COVID list. Zimmer confirmed Mannion is the starter for Sunday night against the Packers and rookie Kellen Mond with be the backup.

"Sean is a really good football player and we expect him to go out and play well," Zimmer said.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday morning. As an unvaccinated player, Cousins will not be able to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The news of Cousins’ positive COVID test was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kirk Cousins: ‘Difficult’ to avoid COVID

Cousins was asked about COVID protocols after the Rams game last Sunday.

"It just is what it is. At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined," Cousins said. There’s a lot of people not testing. So, it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building, it’s going to spread. We’ve just got to be disciplined to keep our distance and make sure that, to the best of our ability, we don’t get it. But it is going to be difficult."

Kirk Cousins: ‘Difficult’ to avoid COVID

This was Vikings QB Kirk Cousins after the Rams game when asked about COVID protocols. Cousins admitted that it would be "difficult" to navigate COVID late in the season.

Scenario that Zimmer feared

During training camp, all Vikings quarterbacks except Jake Browning missed the team's night practice due to COVID protocols. At that time, Zimmer expressed his frustration with players refusing to get vaccinated and spoke about the problem it could cause late in a season with a playoff berth on the line.  The worst-case scenario is unfortunately starting to play out for the Vikings at the end of the season ahead of a must-win game at Green Bay.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID ahead of Packers game

Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night's must-win game against the Packers. This was Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer before the team’s July 31 when all of the QBs except Jake Browning were out due to COVID protocols. The worst case scenario is unfortunately starting to play out here at the end of the season. STORY: https://bit.ly/3zb8J8Q

Friday afternoon, Zimmer addressed the current COVID situation within the Vikings and the NFL.

"We knew that probably the way it was going – obviously with omicron going now its way different than the beginning of season -- I was more concerned about the players’ health than losing football games," Zimmer said. "I didn’t really want their families or them to get sick or get really sick."

Vikings practice – Friday pool report

The Vikings practiced inside their Indoor Practice Facility with the doors open. The team conducted stretching and special teams during the open period of practice. 

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was not in attendance. Quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill returned to practice after their activations from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator Andre Patterson returned to practice for the first time after missing time because of COVID-19.

Vikings COVID list

The Vikings COVID-19/Reserve list also includes LB Nick Vigil, G Oli Udoh and DE Patrick Jones III.

Vikings injury report for Packers game

Doubtful: Cameron Dantzler 

Questionable: Tyler Conklin, Michael Pierce and Chazz Surratt

Cousins on vaccines

During training camp, Cousins said he had even considered putting plexiglass around his space in meeting rooms, and talked with head coach Mike Zimmer about arranging different places to game plan. 

"If that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet. We’re going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do," Cousins said. "I’m going to do whatever it takes."

Kirk Cousins says COVID-19 vaccination status is private, will follow protocols vigilantly

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will keep his COVID-19 vaccination status private, but said he will follow the NFL's COVID-19 protocols vigilantly to avoid missing any more practices or games. Cousins had to sit out several training camp practices this past week after another quarterback on the team he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.