Kirk Cousins to speak publicly for first time since Vikings trade

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins in a trade on Tuesday to spark the offense amid a two-game losing streak. Cousins is scheduled to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center. The Vikings are 6-2, and have a real chance at a playoff run with improved play at the quarterback position.



Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings as they made a move before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline to give a spark to the offense amid a two-game losing streak.

Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota

What we know:

Cousins is expected to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon from TCO Performance Center. The Vikings are on a short week, facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday after a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Vikings General Manager Nolan Teasley, and head coach Kevin O'Connell are also expected to speak with reporters.

You can watch Wednesday afternoon’s news conference live on FOX 9, on the FOX Local app and on the FOX 9 YouTube page.

Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft choice. Cousins was 4-5 in nine games as their starter, throwing for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings, three under current head coach Kevin O’Conell, and won a playoff game with Mike Zimmer. He averaged about 265 passing yards per game, and had 171 touchdowns over that span.

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Vikings make their move

The backstory:

The Vikings had to do something at the quarterback position, after Carson Wentz threw for just 81 yards and had two interceptions. That, and Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Vikings started 6-0, but have lost two straight and are leaning on a strong defense and special teams unit. Many NFL insiders feel they are a competent quarterback away from a playoff run.

Reports emerged Tuesday morning that the Vikings were calling teams about quarterback trades before the deadline. Another report surfaced that the Vikings had initial discussions about Cousins, but wanted to see how Wentz played on Monday Night Football. Those talks escalated after the 23-6 loss to the Bills.

Reports emerged out of Las Vegas Tuesday that the Raiders didn’t plan to move Cousins, but ultimately left the decision up to him. He agreed to the trade, and now the Vikings have their third starting quarterback as they prepare for their ninth game of the season.

What we don't know:

The expectations are that Cousins will be the starter on Sunday against the Packers at Lambeau Field, but that has not been made official.

What's next:

The Vikings (6-2) face the Packers (6-3) at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field. You can watch the game live on FOX 9.

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