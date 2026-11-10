Alleged gang member banned from State Fair charged in shooting case

The Brief Police say Imran Abdi Habib, 22, drove suspects to and from a shooting on Washington Avenue North in Minneapolis, and then falsely reported his car stolen. Authorities say the victim was hospitalized in critical condition Habib was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Nov. 2, and the next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.



One alleged member of the "Muddy" gang who was banned from the Minnesota State Fair now faces a new felony charge tied to a shooting on Washington Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Muddy gang member new charges

What we know:

Police say Imran Abdi Habib, 22, drove suspects to and from a shooting on Washington Avenue North in Minneapolis, and then falsely reported his car stolen to try to avoid charges.

Authorities say the person who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition and needed multiple surgeries for two punctured lungs, a lacerated liver and other internal injuries.

Habib is now charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

Dig deeper:

In August 2026, the Ramsey County Attorney and the Minnesota Attorney General sued two rival gangs, Muddy and The Ville, after social media posts showed they planned a violent confrontation at the Minnesota State Fair.

Eight of the 10 alleged gang members agreed to skip the fair and avoid a safety zone around the fairgrounds from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8, one of which was Habib.

What's next:

Habib was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Nov. 2, and posted bond on Nov. 4. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.