Will Vikings trade for a QB at deadline? Kevin O’Connell defers to Nolan Teasley

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings lost 23-6 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and questions surround the quarterback situation despite a 6-2 record. The Vikings have lost two straight, and after Monday's loss, Kevin O'Connel deferred to Nolan Teasley when asked if they will trade for a quarterback on Tuesday. Carson Wentz threw for 81 yards and had two interceptions Monday night. Kyler Murray is dealing wth a strained hamstring.



The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-6 on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Carson Wentz, in his second start of the season, was 8-of-25 for 81 yards and threw two interceptions. The Vikings didn’t score an offensive touchdown, had just 178 yards and nine first downs. The defense wreaked havoc early, then got tired in the second half with the offense unable to sustain a drive.

The Bills pulled away with 13 unanswered points. But what will the Vikings do at quarterback?

Kevin O’Connell on QB situation

What we know:

After Monday night’s loss, Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell took the blame for the offense’s struggles. He was also asked if the team plans to trade for a quarterback by 3 p.m. Tuesday, the NFL trade deadline.

"I’ll defer to Nolan on that. We’ve had dialogue about a lot of different positions, and tight turnaround playing the Monday night game before that. We’ll get right to work on any potential moves that can be there," O’Connell said. "Really just focused on the game tonight, which was not good enough in any way, shape or form."

With how the Vikings’ defense has played this season, the sentiment is that they’re competent quarterback play away from making a playoff run.

What we don't know:

Wentz doesn’t appear to be the answer. Kyler Murray has a strained hamstring, and his status for Sunday at Lambeau Field is up in the air. Max Brosmer is the No. 3 quarterback, and not the long-term answer.

It's been a series of miscues for the Vikings at the quarterback position, starting with Kirk Cousins' departure. They let Sam Darnold leave, and a year later, he won a Super Bowl in Seattle. They let Daniel Jones leave, drafted J.J. McCarthy and traded him after 10 starts.

They signed Kyler Murray in the offseason. He's been inconsistent and unable to stay healthy. Carson Wentz had one of the worst games of his career Monday night.

‘That’s on Nolan, that’s on KO’

What they're saying:

Justin Jefferson was so frustrated after last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions that he declined to speak to media after the game. Monday night, he got three catches on 11 targets for 58 yards.

The Vikings have a premiere receiver in the prime of his career, but can’t get consistent quarterback play. Jefferson has said all the right things publicly, but his body language and tone in the locker room after Monday night’s loss didn’t lie.

Jefferson was asked if a trade for a quarterback can help the offense.

"Not sure, that’s on Nolan, that’s on KO. That’s their job, my job is to continue to get open, continue to be the leader of the team and come next week, hopefully things change," Jefferson said.

What we don't know:

Now, the Vikings head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on a short week, and Minnesota fell to third in the NFC North Division after Monday’s loss.