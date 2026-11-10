Which Midwest state has the most debt?

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The Brief A new study from MoneyLion set out to find which states had the highest amount of debt. In the Midwest, Illinois landed at the top with over $593 billion of total debt in the state. California led the whole country with over $2.9 trillion of total debt.



Millions of Americans are in debt. Whether it's debt from credit card spending, mortgages, or student loans, the amount of money that residents owe across the U.S. is eye-opening. A new study set to find out though which states in particular had the highest amount of debt in the country.

Debt in the Midwest

The backstory:

To find which states had the highest amount of debt, a study was done by MoneyLion which looked at various forms of data from the NY Federal Reserve, Zillow, the U.S. Census and more to find exactly how much debt was owed by residents in every state.

By the numbers:

Landing at the top of the list for the Midwest was Illinois, which in total had over $593 billion of debt, with the average resident owing roughly $54,000.

Not far behind was Ohio with over $489 billion of debt, followed by Michigan at $422 billion.

In terms of just average individual debt, Minnesota, with over $312 billion of debt, leads the way at roughly $63,000 of debt per resident.

Check out the full numbers for the Midwest right here:

Illinois — $593,363,062,000 total debt, $54,050 per individual Ohio — $489,417,973,600 total debt, $46,780 per individual Michigan — $422,109,640,000 total debt, $48,050 per individual Minnesota — $312,277,954,400 total debt, $63,860 per individual Indiana — $290,527,061,800 total debt, $49,330 per individual Wisconsin — $252,225,855,000 total debt, $49,210 per individual Iowa — $129,068,984,000 total debt, $47,410 per individual South Dakota — $39,847,511,800 total debt, $52,270 per individual North Dakota — $34,310,276,000 total debt, $53,300 per individual

Rest of the country

Dig deeper:

As for the rest of the U.S., California led the way with the highest amount of total debt at roughly $2.9 trillion. Texas finished with the second highest at around $1.5 trillion in debt, followed by Florida with over $1.3 trillion and New York with just under $1 trillion.

Despite having the highest debt total, California does not lead the country in terms of individual debt, that honor goes to Colorado, where the average resident owes over $92,000. California is in second though at $87,000 of debt per resident, followed by Washington at $85,000.