I-694 rollover crash in Oakdale leaves teen driver dead

The Brief A 19-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 694 in Oakdale Tuesday night. The SUV left the roadway, rolled over and struck a sound barrier before coming to rest in a ditch. The State Patrol has not said what caused the crash but noted the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.



A 19-year-old driver from Minneapolis died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 694 in Oakdale Tuesday night.

Fatal rollover crash

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-694 just north of 15th Street.

The 19-year-old driver was traveling south when the SUV left the roadway, rolled over and struck a sound barrier before coming to rest in the right-side ditch.

What we don't know:

The crash report did not say what caused the driver to leave the roadway but noted he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was identified as a 19-year-old from Minneapolis, but authorities have not yet released his name.

By the numbers:

There have been at least 358 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.