I-694 rollover crash in Oakdale leaves teen driver dead
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 19-year-old driver from Minneapolis died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 694 in Oakdale Tuesday night.
Fatal rollover crash
What we know:
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-694 just north of 15th Street.
The 19-year-old driver was traveling south when the SUV left the roadway, rolled over and struck a sound barrier before coming to rest in the right-side ditch.
What we don't know:
The crash report did not say what caused the driver to leave the roadway but noted he was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was identified as a 19-year-old from Minneapolis, but authorities have not yet released his name.
By the numbers:
There have been at least 358 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and Office of Traffic Safety.