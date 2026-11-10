Kirk Cousins heading back to Minnesota: Why Vikings fans are excited

The Brief Vikings fans near TCO Performance Center said they were excited about Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota. Fans said the former Pro Bowler could help an offense that has struggled since he left in 2024. A fan known as 'Lil Kirko Chainz' said he is especially ready to watch Cousins play the Packers.



Kirk Cousins is heading back to Minnesota, and Vikings fans say the move could give the offense a needed boost.

Why Vikings fans like the move

What they're saying:

A stone's throw from TCO Performance Center, Copper and Rhye Kitchen and Bar is a popular spot with Vikings fans, and the Vikings' latest roster move was a major topic there.

"I think it's great, I think it's exciting," said Darren Stephenson.

"I think it's a smart move, I think it's something they have to do and, with their record, I think you have to go do something at this point," Stephenson said.

Local perspective:

Fans said Cousins could help spark an offense that has struggled since he left in 2024.

"To be honest, I wasn't a Kirk Cousins fan in the beginning, and so I didn't mind that when he left. For the last couple years, I wish we would have Kirk Cousins all along," said Phil Stahlboerger.

Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings. During that time, he connected with fans through his Kirko Chainz alter ego and the work ethic featured on the Netflix show "Quarterback."

The backstory:

One of his biggest fans is known as Lil Kirko Chainz. The fan became famous four years ago and said he thought Cousins' time with the Vikings was long over.

"I think he'll tie our offense together so he can score a lot more points," said the 11-year-old, who's real name is Lincoln Gustafson.

"I'm excited to watch him play against the Packers and I hope he destroys them because I hate the Packers," Lil Kirko Chainz said.

When asked whether fans will see Lil Kirko Chainz again now that Cousins is coming back, he said he isn't sure.