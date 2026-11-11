Minnesota weather: Cooler Wednesday with patchy afternoon sunshine

The Brief Wednesday starts cloudy with a few morning sprinkles before patchy afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are cooler in the 40s and 50s on Veterans Day. Thursday and Friday turn even colder before a gradual warmup this weekend.



Morning sprinkles give way to patchy sunshine as cooler temperatures settle in across Minnesota on Veterans Day.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday starts cooler and cloudier as a clipper system moves through, bringing a few early morning sprinkles or light rain showers.

The rain gradually moves south and east, allowing for some patchy afternoon sunshine. There will be a cooler breeze from the north around 5–15 mph.

Temperatures reach the 50s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas stay cooler in the 30s and 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 51 degrees.

Clouds linger overnight as lows dip to around or below freezing. A stray flurry is possible, especially across northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns much chillier as temperatures fall into the 30s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Friday brings similar temperatures, though more sunshine is expected after a cold start to the morning.

The weekend will see plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures in the 40s. Quiet and mild weather continues into early next week as temperatures warm back into the 50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)