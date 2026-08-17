Kevin O’Connell: Vikings’ safety Jamal Adams has torn quad, out for season

The Brief Jamal Adams' season with the Vikings is over after one preseason game. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday Adams suffered a torn right quadriceps tendon, and will have season-ending surgery. Adams suffered the same injury to his left leg in 2022.



The Minnesota Vikings signed Jamal Adams just before the start of training camp to be a hybrid linebacker/safety in Brian Flores’ defense.

Adams season is over after suffering a non-contact right leg injury in Saturday’s preseason game at the New York Giants.

Jamal Adams suffered torn quad

What we know:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connel said before Monday’s training camp practice at TCO Performance Center that Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his right quad. It will require surgery, and his season is over. The Vikings placed him on IR Monday.

It happened early in the second quarter on a Giants’ touchdown. Adams was not involved in the score, trying to cover a crossing route over the middle of the field. He took at least one odd stop and went down on the field, grabbing his right leg.

After several minutes in the medical tent, Adams was carted to the locker room. Adams suffered the same injury to his left leg in 2022, playing in just one game and had a lengthy recovery process.

What we don't know:

The timeline for Adams' return is not known, or if it will be with the Vikings next season.

Adams’ injury history

The backstory:

From 2022-2024, Adams made just 16 starts due to various injuries. He played in 17 games last year, making four starts, and had 45 tackles and one sack with the Detroit Lions.

He came to Minnesota to play in a Flores defense, and addressed his teammates last week about overcoming injuries and his excitement to be with the Vikings for the 2026 season.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before they play in a preseason game at noon Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, which you can watch on FOX 9.