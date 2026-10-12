Kevin O’Connell: Vikings need bye week to get healthy, prep for stretch run

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 heading to their bye week, and are looking to get healthy in several key positions. The Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 23-13 on Sunday. Justin Jefferson got a touchdown in his return to New Orleans, Kyler Murray showed marked improvement and the defense dominated again.



The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 after Sunday’s 23-13 win at the New Orleans Saints, and their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Vikings are banged up at several key positions, and need to get healthy for their final 11 games.

"It’s great to be 5-0," Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday via Zoom.

The Vikings are one of three undefeated teams left in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 after beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0, and are off this week.

Vikings injury updates

What we know:

O’Connell alluded to it Monday, but the Vikings should be much healthier when they return for Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Their injuries are largely on the offensive side of the ball. They managed to beat the Saints with six regular contributors (Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason, Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Josh Oliver and T.J. Hockenson) all out.

What we don't know:

Hockenson lasted two offensive plays before having to leave Sunday’s game in the concussion protocol. He was coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against the Dolphins. The expectation is he’ll be back for the Colts’ game.

The Vikings should also get back Addison (hamstring), Mason (thumb) and Darrisaw (concussion) back after the bye. Oliver and Jackson are out for the season. A Week 6 bye is early, but the Vikings need it.

"It is a good time from a standpoint of getting healthy. The NFL season is long, whenever your bye comes, you’ve got to try to maximize it," O’Connell said.

Aaron Jones ‘has been an absolute pro’

The backstory:

O’Connell on Monday had high praise for running back Aaron Jones, who has shouldered the load in the Vikings’ run game with Mason out. Jones had 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win.

For the season, he has 410 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 12 catches for 72 yards.

"He’s responded in a way that it’s hard to put into words the toughness. He’s been an absolute pro, a warrior and I’m so thankful we have Aaron Jones on our team," O’Connell said.

Vikings lead NFL in turnover margin

By the numbers:

The Vikings are 5-0, and a big reason why is they lead the NFL in turnover margin at +6. Sunday, they won the turnover battle 3-2. Byron Murphy Jr. had two interceptions, and Jake Golday forced a fumble on a kickoff to open the third quarter that Jeshaun Jones recovered.

Through five games, Brian Flores’s defense is among the best in the NFL.

Kyler Murray progresses

Why you should care:

Kyler Murray completed 13 of his final 14 passes for 126 yards in the Vikings’ 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Sunday, Murray played his best game as the starting quarterback so far in his third full game.

He went 24-of-30 for 229 yards, one touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over. He also scrambled for 51 yards. Murray has completed 40 of his last 48 passes. After a slow start to the season, his comfortability and confidence with the offense is growing.

"I think you saw situationally what that can look like," O’Connell said.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Colts at noon Sunday, Oct. 25, at U.S. Bank Stadium.