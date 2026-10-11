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Last updated: Oct 11, 2026 - 12:51 PM CDT
Live updates: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
The Minnesota Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, seeking a 5-0 start as they head into their bye week.
The Vikings are 4-0 with wins over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. They've leaned on their defense and special teams, while the offense has been inconsistent.
Follow our live blog for updates throughout the game, and postgame reaction.
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