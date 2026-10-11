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Last updated:  Oct 11, 2026 - 12:51 PM CDT

Live updates: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

FOX 9
Live updates: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, seeking a 5-0 start as they head into their bye week.

The Vikings are 4-0 with wins over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. They've leaned on their defense and special teams, while the offense has been inconsistent.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the game, and postgame reaction.

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6 updates
Just now
FOX 9

Saints take 7-3 lead over Vikings in second quarter

14 minutes ago
FOX 9

Aaron Jones fumble ends potential Vikings’ scoring drive

35 minutes ago
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Vikings take 3-0 first quarter lead at Saints

40 minutes ago
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Vikings lose T.J. Hockenson to concussion on second offensive play

1 hour 42 min ago
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Vikings inactives: Justin Jefferson in, Jordan Addison & Odell Beckham Jr. out

1 hour 47 min ago
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Vikings at Saints: How to watch

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