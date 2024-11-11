Kevin O’Connell reminded of 3-0 win at Las Vegas: ‘Thanks for bringing that one up’

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-2, and that’s really all that matters. Even if their 12-7 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars was less than aesthetically pleasing.

The Vikings got the win despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. But they ran almost as many plays in Jaguars’ territory (39) as Jacksonville had total offensive plays (43). Has Kevin O’Connell ever won a game without scoring a touchdown?

Yes, it was last season as he tried his best to manage a dire quarterback situation with Kirk Cousins out for the year. The Vikings were in Las Vegas and escaped with a 3-0 victory.

"Thank you for bringing that one up," O’Connell said Monday with a smirk. "I just think that speaks to kind of the resiliency of the team. Winning on the road is always hard, no matter what. We need to play a lot better than we did yesterday."

The Vikings became the first team since the 2006 Packers to win a game without an offensive touchdown, while also committing three turnovers. Ironically, the Packers did that and beat the Vikings 9-7.

Aaron Jones is day-to-day

The Vikings appear to have avoided a significant injury with Aaron Jones. He left the game in the second half with a chest injury after taking a big hit. He was cleared to return, then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. He was able to finish the game, and nearly clinched it on his last rushing attempt.

Jones had 19 total touches for 101 yards. O’Connell said Jones is sore, but should be ready to play at Tennessee.

"He’s day-to-day with the ribs. He might be limited early on in the week as we let him get back on his feet, but I feel really good about having him for this week," O’Connell said.

KOC has full confidence in Darnold

Sam Darnold got off to a hot start with the Vikings, but are we seeing regression? Darnold threw three interceptions Sunday, all on targets to Justin Jefferson. One was a forced throw into double coverage, two were in the end zone where the ball wasn’t in the right spot. O’Connell told both his team and reporters he still has 100 percent confidence in his quarterback.

In nine starts, Darnold has more than 2,100 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"Even talking to him on the flight home, spending some time talking to him, he’s in a great head space," O’Connell said. "He’s ready to go to work, ready to diagnose exactly the what and the why of what took place and how he can get better."

Parker Romo gets a game ball

O’Connell gave out a few game balls on Sunday. One was to new kicker Parker Romo. Last week, he was working out at an Arkansas high school trying to stay ready. He got a call from the Vikings last Sunday after Will Reichard went down with a quad injury.

O’Connell addressed the team Saturday night at their hotel saying he had confidence in Romo, who was making his NFL debut. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, accounting for all 12 points.

"I said it the night before the game in front of the whole team that we all had confidence in him and you’re going to go do your thing. You’ve done this 10,000 times, but now you’re going to be doing it to help the Minnesota Vikings win," O’Connell said." That’s exactly what he did, we’re going to need him here for a time where we’re not going to have Will and we’re going to kick field goals, we’re going to try to take points when we can get them."