Kevin O’Connell compares Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to high-level chef

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday compared J.J. McCarthy's play at Detroit to that of a high-level chef crafting a gourmet meal. McCarthy threw for 143 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns. He got a game ball in the locker room celebration. The Vikings didn't make any moves as the Tuesday NFL trade deadline passed.



The Minnesota Vikings are back to .500 at 4-4 after a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

That’s after a dominant defensive effort, and a few high-level throws from J.J. McCarthy. His state line won’t wow you, but he threw for 143 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, two on passes to Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Two of his best throws of the day arguably came on other plays.

It had Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday comparing McCarthy to a chef the likes of Guy Fiere, Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen or even Bobby Flay.

Kevin O’Connell’s comparison

What they're saying:

McCarthy hit Aaron Jones on a 31-yard play that was technically a run as the pass was backwards. Then with the game on the line in the final minute, McCarthy hit Jalen Nailor for a game-sealing first down. McCarthy not only had to make the throws, he also had to diagnose the defense and make the right checks at the line before the snap. That’s as his communication with O’Connell mutes when the play clock hits 15 seconds. After that, he’s on his own.

So how does he do it?

"The way I would equate it to is if you’re a high-level chef making a meal, we try to put the ingredients out on the counter and then leave the instructions right next to the ingredients and have up until 15 seconds to help guide the crafting of that meal," O’Connell said. "That’s how we try to do it so it’s not just show up to the stadium and figure it out all on your own. I’ve always thought J.J. is a high-level processor."

McCarthy’s postgame celebration

The backstory:

The Vikings wanted to celebrate the big win with their quarterback, but they had to wait a bit. Tom Brady on the FOX broadcast interviewed McCarthy before he left the field. As you would expect, McCarthy gave one of the best quarterbacks of all time every second he wanted.

As McCarthy entered the winning locker room, he was greeted by Jonathan Greenard before O’Connell gave him a game ball. The celebration was intense, and O’Connell was ready for it.

"It never catches me off guard. I just know to give him the football, deliver the message and then get the hell out of the way for my own personal safety in that moment," O’Connell joked. "You look around the locker room when he’s saying a few words, the guys see J.J. McCarthy being himself. The guys were excited, it took too long talking to Tom Brady."

Vikings quiet at trade deadline

Dig deeper:

The NFL’s trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Vikings didn’t make any moves. They’ll have to stay healthy and continue to stack wins to get back in the playoff conversation.