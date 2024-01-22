Karl-Anthony Towns scores record 62, but Wolves stunned in loss to Hornets

article

Karl-Anthony Towns set a new career-high and a Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record with 62 points Monday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center.

Towns had 44 points in the first half, shooting 14-of-17 from the field and 8-of-9 from the perimeter. He finished with 62 on 21-of-35 shooting, 10-of-15 from the perimeter and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. He’s the first player in NBA history to make 10 field goals, 10 3-pointers and 10 free throws in the same game.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but got out-scored 36-18 in the fourth to fall to 30-13 on the season, and 17-4 Target Center. Towns had the ball for the last shot with the Wolves down 126-125, but it got knocked away as he went to the basket without a whistle.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Edwards, battling illness, finished with nine points and 11 assists while shooting just 3-of-11 from the field.

Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller combined for 55 points to lead the Hornets, which shot 58 percent from the field and 39 percent from the perimeter.