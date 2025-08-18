Justin Jefferson returns to Vikings practice 3 weeks after hamstring injury

The Brief Justin Jefferson returned to Vikings practice on Monday for the first time in more than three weeks. Jefferson injured his left hamstring in training camp on July 24. Josh Metellus avoided a major injury last week. Jalen Nailor (hand) is considered week-to-week.



For the first time in more than three weeks, Justin Jefferson will be back participating in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Jefferson back to practice

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday Jefferson is returning to the practice field. The Vikings are holding a walk-through, and he’ll begin a ramp-up process. Jefferson last practiced at training camp July 24, two days before fans returned to TCO Performance Center.

Jefferson left that practice with "legs tightness," and has participated in some walkthroughs, but has otherwise been a spectator.

"He will begin to take part in practice, it will be kind of a ramp up, you’ll see him take part in bits and pieces," O’Connell said. "He’ll officially be back to work and be ramping up from here."

Jefferson spoke with reporters after his first practice in 25 days.

"It’s tough because you know I’m still a kid at heart. I still want to be out there and play, throw the football around and be with my friends. That’s what it feels like, so it was a good transition just to help the younger guys, help JA and blossom everybody," Jefferson said. "Get in the head of J.J. to see what he sees and kind of talk though it with him."

Josh Metellus avoids long-term injury

Why you should care:

O’Connell said safety Josh Metellus avoided a major injury during last week’s joint practices with the New England Patriots. Metellus was trying to defend a Drake Maye deep pass when he fell to the ground in obvious pain. Metellus left last Thursday’s session with a shoulder injury near the end of practice.

O’Connell said Metellus will work back into practice Monday.

"We avoided anything long-term with him, so much so that he’ll work back in today," O’Connell said.

Metellus, one of the most versatile players on the Vikings' defense, got a new contract extension just after the start of training camp.

Jalen Nailor update

Dig deeper:

O’Connell was less optimistic about wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who suffered a hand injury last week. He’s considered week-to-week.

With Jordan Addison suspended to start the season and Nailor potentially out injured, the wide receiver position is suddenly a little thin with Week 1 three weeks away.

"We’re more than likely going to hold him out for now. It’s going to continue to give us answers on the rest of that room," O’Connell said.

Kevin O’Connell mic’d up

What they're saying:

The Vikings hosted the Patriots in preseason action on Saturday, and like Jefferson for the first preseason game, O’Connell was mic’d up for the broadcast during the third quarter.

The viral moment of the session was during a play where he liked the offensive play call, then drop an F-word on the live broadcast as two players went in motion at the same time. He knew immediately it was a penalty.

"There was probably a couple parts I’d like to have back. I viewed it as an incredible positive. I had a blast," O’Connell said.