Kevin O’Connell: ‘Zero worry’ Justin Jefferson will be ready for Vikings’ opener

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell says he has ‘zero worry’ about Justin Jefferson's left hamstring as the star receiver continues to miss practice. Jefferson suffered a minor hamstring strain late last week and hasn't practiced since. He called it "legs tightness." Jefferson will be evaluated some time this week.



Minnesota Vikings’ star receiver Justin Jefferson continues to sit out training camp practice with a mild left hamstring strain.

Before Tuesday’s session at TCO Performance Center, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell did his best to put fans’ fears that it might be long-term to bed. O’Connell said Jefferson will be ready for Week 1 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

That said, Jefferson is itching to get back to practice.

What they're saying:

"Zero worry about the opener, but there’s a lot of time between now and then. What that looks like, we’re going to be smart," O’Connell said. "At the same time, he wants to get back out there. He doesn’t want to be wearing what I wear to practice for much longer."

The hamstring injury

What we know:

Jefferson suffered the injury after making a catch during practice last Thursday. He sat and watched the back half of practice before smiling and laughing with reporters after, saying it wasn’t serious. He said he had "legs tightness."

Jefferson did not practice Friday, Saturday when fans returned for the first time or on Monday, when they had their first practice in full pads. He will be evaluated some time this week.

It’s not the same hamstring injury he had in 2023. That was his right hamstring, and it put him on injured reserve, where he missed seven games.

Jefferson still active in practice

Why you should care:

He can’t participate in any drills or team situations, but it doesn’t mean he’s not a part of the afternoon. Jefferson is never too far away from his offensive teammates. He let them hear it Monday after struggling in a two-minute situation.

O’Connell is even letting him call a few plays.

"Justin wants to be out here, be around, wants to be present with his teammates and not just the receiver group. That was my challenge to him is there’s a lot of ways we can maximize this time as one of our captains, the guy that sets the tone in this building," O’Connell said. "He is knocking it out of the park."