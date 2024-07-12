Justin Jefferson had no thoughts of delaying return from hamstring injury due to contract

The second episode of the Netflix docuseries "Receiver" sheds some light on Justin Jefferson’s overall mentality as a professional athlete.

The Vikings’ star says he never once thought about not coming back last season, or prolonging his return from a hamstring injury with the team struggling and wanting a new contract. Jefferson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings were 1-4 and actually managed to win five straight games without Jefferson. They then lost six of their last seven to finish 7-10 and miss the NFC Playoffs.

There was speculation during Jefferson’s absence as he missed seven straight games that he might prolong his return, or may not return at all, if the Vikings were out of playoff contention. He had two years left on his rookie contract at the time, and he had no reason to risk another injury with a struggling team and a new deal coming at some point.

He refuted that entire notion.

"No one in this game could ever tell me to not play or to tank the season or to do any of that other stuff. I’m not that type of person. I want to play, I love the game of football and I want to be the best," Jefferson said while driving his car. "In order for that to happen, I gotta be out there on that field. There’s no prolonging the injury, there’s no he’s sitting out because of the contract, none of that at all."

Jefferson is shown getting daily treatment at TCO Performance Center, including a Theragun on the hamstring. He’s also shown doing sprints in a pool to strengthen the muscle.

Team trainer Tyler Williams said it typically takes eight to 10 weeks to fully recover from the severity of Jefferson’s injury. He was back in eight weeks. It was the most significant injury of his career since suffering a broken elbow in high school.

Despite missing seven games, Jefferson still had 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

Jefferson got his pay day, as expected, before the start of mandatory minicamp in June. He signed a four-year, $140 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. He’s now the face of the team.