Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss's Vikings rookie receiving mark

Justin Jefferson entered the Minnesota Vikings’ history books on Sunday, breaking the single-season record for receptions set by Randy Moss back in 1998.

Jefferson came into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with 65 catches on the season, four short of Moss’s mark. His first catch of the second half was his fifth of the day, and Jefferson now has 70 catches on the season.

The Vikings drafted Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with one of the picks they acquired in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson has five 100-yard games in his rookie season, and seven touchdowns.