Justin Jefferson after Vikings fall to 4-7: ‘I hate to be in this type of situation’

The Brief The Vikings fell to 4-7 after a 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Justin Jefferson was one of a few players to talk about his frustration after the loss. The Vikings failed on a sneak with T.J. Hockenson, burned a timeout thinking they had 12 players on the field, Myles Price muffed a punt and J.J. McCarthy got intercepted twice.



Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell expressed his disappointment post game. Players are getting increasingly frustrated with every self-inflicted mistake. Justin Jefferson, the team’s biggest star, is doing his best to stay patient, but he’s frustrated, both at their record and his own numbers.

‘I hate to be in this type of situation’

What they're saying:

Jefferson is doing his best to stay patient in a trying season, but his tone and body language did all the talking in the locker room on Sunday.

"It’s frustrating to lose. It’s frustrating to be up here and saying the same things every single week expecting something to change the following week. We’re still in the same spot, so we’ve got to figure it out and see the things we need to change," Jefferson said after Sunday’s loss. "I hate to lose, I hate to be in this type of situation, I hate feeling the way we feel, coming in this locker room, seeing the down faces and down energy. We’ve got to fix it."

Frustrating season for Jefferson

By the numbers:

It hasn’t been the season Jefferson had in mind with J.J. McCarthy in his first season as a full-time starter. Jefferson had 56 catches for 747 yards, and just two touchdowns. He had four catches for 48 yards on Sunday. He has two 100-yard games this season, and they were both with Carson Wentz as McCarthy dealt with an ankle sprain.

But those wanting a change at quarterback are going to be disappointed. The Vikings are sticking with McCarthy as long as he’s healthy. He’s started six games, and they moved up in the draft to get him.

Self-inflicted mistakes

Why you should care:

The Vikings can largely blame themselves for Sunday’s loss. O’Connell tried a sneak for a first down with T.J. Hockenson in the first quarter, and it didn’t work. Jordan Mason got stuffed for a loss and a turnover on downs on the next play, with points potentially on the board.

The Vikings burned a timeout in the first half because they couldn’t count to 11. They thought they had 12 players on the field for a Green Bay field goal try. They did have the 11 required, and Brandon McManus made the field goal.

The Vikings got a stop to open the second half, then Myles Price called for a fair catch on a punt. He inexplicably got too close to the ball, made contact and the Packers recovered. It led to a touchdown.

Then, the Packers’ defense took over. They sacked McCarthy five times, Micah Parsons single-handedly wrecked the game, and McCarthy got intercepted twice. On the second one, the Packers raced to the end zone to celebrate with a Skol chant.

What's next:

The Vikings are 4-7, and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better. Next up, a visit to the Seattle Seahawks and old friend Sam Darnold.