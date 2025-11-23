Expand / Collapse search

Vikings have disastrous second half in 23-6 loss to Packers

Published  November 23, 2025 3:21pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 23: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after being sacked during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  ((Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images))

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings had their worst second half of the season in a 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
    • Myles Price muffed a third quarter punt that resulted in a Packers' touchdown.
    • J.J. McCarthy threw for just 87 yards, was intercepted twice and sacked five times.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers 23-6 on Sunday at Lambeau Field to fall to 4-7 on the season, and 2-2 in the NFC North Division in one of their worst games of the season so far.

Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to struggle, the special teams unit continues to make catastrophic mistakes and the offensive line lost two starters to injury Sunday. To add insult to injury, the Packers’ defense celebrated its second interception of McCarthy in the fourth quarter by mocking the Vikings’ skol chant.

The big play

How it happened:

The Vikings were down 10-6 at the half and forced a Packers’ punt. Myles Price signaled for a fair catch, let the ball fall behind him and then inexplicably backed up and touched the football, making it live.

The Packers recovered, and two plays later, Emanuel Wilson scored his second touchdown of the day to give Green Bay a 17-6 lead. Last week, the special teams unit gave up a big kick return after the Vikings scored a go-ahead touchdown late in regulation, and it led to a game-winning field goal for the Chicago Bears.

Earlier this season, Price fumbled a kick return that resulted in a touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens in a loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings’ horrible second half

By the numbers:

McCarthy made his fifth career start on Sunday, and things aren’t getting any better. The Vikings had -1 total yards in the second half as McCarthy held the ball too long and got sacked five times. He was also intercepted twice, with his arm being hit on the first throw. The second sailed on a pass to Jalen Nailor, which Isaiah McDuffie picked off. The Packers’ defense celebrated in the end zone by mocking the Vikings’ "Skol" chant.

The Vikings got out-scored 13-0 in the second half, with the offensive line unable to protect McCarthy. Minnesota managed just 145 total yards, and McCarthy threw for just 87.

Vikings lose Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson to injury

Why you should care:

For the first time this season, the Vikings had all five of their projected starters on the offensive line. That didn’t last long.

Both Christian Darrisaw (foot) and Donovan Jackson (ankle) left Sunday’s loss, and didn’t return.

Seattle Seahawks next

What's next:

The Vikings’ playoff chances are all but over at 4-7. They travel to face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, which is a reunion with Sam Darnold.

