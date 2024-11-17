Julius Randle’s buzzer-beater sends Timberwolves past Suns 120-117

article

The Brief Julus Randle hit a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Timberwolves over the Suns 120-117 on Sunday Randle also hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half and finished with 35 points The Timberwolves improved to 8-6 on the season



Julius Randle is still getting his feet underneath him in Minneapolis, but he hit his biggest shot with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Randle hit a step-back 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Timberwolves over the Phoenix Suns, 120-117. Randle led Minnesota with 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists. After hitting the shot, Randle ran to the other end of the floor with his arms up, got mobbed by his teammates and gave his wife and son, who were sitting courtside, a kiss.

The Timberwolves improve to 8-6 with the win.

"Really the fun part is just seeing all my teammates celebrate. That’s just how I felt from Day 1, everybody was just all-in together," Randle told reporters after the win. "A very connected group, and we all celebrate each other’s success. For me that was the coolest part."

Why it matters

The Timberwolves led Sunday’s game for all of 15 seconds. But all that matters is being ahead when the clock hits zero. The week started with a pair of consecutive losses at the Portland Trail Blazers. They got a lift from Anthony Edwards in an overtime win over the Sacramento Kings late Friday night and got the late heroics from Randle Sunday to beat the Suns.

Randle got the chance after the Suns missed three shots, despite two offensive rebounds, on their final possession. The Wolves had just under three seconds left after a shot clock violation for Randle to get the shot off.

It looked like Randle might have gotten away with a push-off on former Timberwolves’ player Josh Okogie, but there was no whistle. Randle came to Minnesota just days before training camp, along with Donte DiVincenzo, in the massive trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

"We just knew they were going to be switching. The play was for Ant to curl and see if he can get something going at the rim. If not, I’ll step back," Randle said. "I knew he couldn’t contest it because he fell, so I just needed to take my time and hit the shot. I shoot that shot 1,000 times."

What’s next

The Timberwolves hit the road to face the Raptors Thursday night.