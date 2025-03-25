J.J. McCarthy says Vikings haven't told him he's 2025 starting QB

article

The Brief J.J. McCarthy appeared on the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday and said the Vikings haven't told him he's the 2025 starting quarterback. All indications are he will be the starter after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left in free agency, and the Vikings haven't signed Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy should be healthy and on the field when the Vikings start their offseason workout program.



Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was among several NFL players Tuesday to make an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, hosted by Kay Adams. They were at a golf course in Mexico.

He revealed something that might perk the ears of Vikings’ fans: The team apparently hasn’t told him he’s the 2025 starter. More importantly, he says he’s just fine with that. He doesn’t want anything given to him.

‘I try to earn it every single day’

Why you should care:

Take what McCarthy is saying with a grain of salt. The plan since taking him No. 10 overall in last year’s NFL Draft was likely to make him the 2025 starter. That’s even more true after they decided not to bring in Aaron Rodgers.

"They haven’t told me and I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me," McCarthy told Adams. "It’s such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just going to make the most of it every single day."

Reports emerged earlier this month the Vikings were getting calls on trading McCarthy. They couldn't hang up the phone fast enough.

McCarthy excitement

What we know:

Vikings’ fans got a glimpse of McCarthy’s potential in his preseason debut last August against the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

With Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones leaving in free agency, the path was created for McCarthy to be the 2025 starter. Then rumors began the Vikings were talking about adding Rodgers, and he was interested in coming to Minnesota. Rodgers wouldn’t be with the Vikings to be the back-up. We don’t know how far those talks got, but the Vikings are sticking with McCarthy.

Knee update

Timeline:

McCarthy told Adams on Tuesday his knee feels 100 percent. He’ll more than likely be on the field ready to throw when the Vikings start their offseason program in April. He used his rookie year to watch film and learn the playbook while he rehabbed a torn meniscus in his right knee.

"I would say I’m 100 percent. Just staying consistent with the rehab process. It was the ultimate blessing," McCarthy said.