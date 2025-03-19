Vikings rejecting trade calls for J.J. McCarthy, not pursuing Aaron Rodgers

article

The Brief Reports emerged Wednesday that the Vikings are rejecting trade offers for J.J. McCarthy and are going forward with the plan for him to be the 2025 starter. The Vikings don't plan to sign Aaron Rodgers, but do need to add at least one veteran to the room. Free agent signings Javon Hargrave, Isaiah Rodgers and Jonathan Allen spoke with reporters on Wednesday virtually.



It appears the Minnesota Vikings are going with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and they won’t be bringing in Aaron Rodgers.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the Vikings have taken several calls on possibly trading their young quarterback, and rejected them all, saying they’re moving forward with McCarthy as their franchise quarterback. They still need to add at least one veteran to the room, but it won’t be Rodgers.

It’s McCarthy’s time

Why you should care:

We saw McCarthy’s potential in his preseason debut. He bounced back from two interceptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Last Vegas Raiders. Just a few days later, it was revealed McCarthy’s rookie season was over with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 pick in last year’s NFL Draft to get McCarthy, coming off a national championship at Michigan.

Who will the veteran QB be?

What we know:

There were multiple reports that the Vikings had internal discussions about adding Rodgers. He had interest in coming to Minnesota and playing for Kevin O’Connell, but Minnesota has opted against bringing in the drama that comes with Rodgers. He was released by the New York Jets after a 5-12 season last year.

Other options for the Vikings to add a veteran back-up include Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill.

Vikings free agents speak

What they're saying:

The Vikings have made several signings in free agency. Three of them spoke with media on Wednesday over Zoom – Javon Hargrave, Isaiah Rodgers and Jonathan Allen. They’re all additions to bolster the Brian Flores defensive scheme.