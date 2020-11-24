'It's huge': Gophers forward Eric Curry set to play first game in 2 years Wednesday

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team opens its 2020-21 regular season Wednesday night against UW-Green Bay, and it will be a special night for Eric Curry.

He’s a senior, and he hasn’t played at Williams Arena in two years. He joked earlier this week the last time he a played a game at The Barn, Gabe Kalscheur was a freshman. Curry missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury during preseason workouts in October of 2018. It was his third significant injury in three years.

He got his first taste of game-like action at Williams Arena last Saturday, the team’s lone intrasquad scrimmage before Wednesday night’s opener.

“It was very exciting to play in that type of scenario, game-like scenario. It’s crazy, so just getting that experience back, just being out there with my guys again since a long time, it was very exciting, thrilling,” Curry said Tuesday.

Curry even got some run with other projected starters for Wednesday’s game in the scrimmage, with Brandon Johnson nursing an injury. Coach Richard Pitino said last week Curry was medically cleared to play in the opener, and they’re keeping an eye on him in practice.

Advertisement

So far, so good. Curry gives the Gophers depth in the front-court, another rebounder and he was one of the team’s top defensive players as a freshman.

“Eric looked good. It’s great to see him out there, he looked really good. Happy for him personally that he’s able to get back out on the court. I know it felt good for him,” Pitino said.

Curry’s potential was sky high after playing in every game as a freshman, starting one. He scored 5.5 points per game, finished third for the Gophers with 177 rebounds and fourth in blocks with 24. He scored in double figures seven times.

Then, during an offseason pick-up game, Curry suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee and missed the entire 2017-18 season. He missed the start of the 2018-19 season after having arthroscopic knee surgery, appeared in 15 games and missed the last seven with a foot injury.

Then in October of 2019, Curry went down with another knee injury in practice and was out for the year. Some wondered if he would ever play basketball again, but he never wavered. He’s determined to get back on the court, and he’ll get his chance Wednesday night.

He credits his teammates, coaches and his family for keeping him positive during the tough times. He’s most motivated by his mother.

“I’ve never been a quitter in my life, never seen nobody quit on my life. My mom is my biggest motivation. She works hard, keeps her head down and keeps pushing, so I figured I’d do the same,” Curry said.

He’s been the consummate teammate and a player/coach from the bench the last two seasons. It’s one of the reasons why he’s a captain this season.

The importance of him playing Wednesday night isn’t lost on his teammates.

“It’s going to be huge. Guys that have been here and kind of known his journey and known what he’s been through and all he’s overcome, honestly it’s really inspiring just seeing him out there every day,” guard Marcus Carr said. “He’s said it multiple times, he really just does it for us. He’s a key part of the team and he does a lot to help us win, so it’s amazing being out there with EC and can’t wait to really be out there with him at game time.”

After talking with doctors and trainers, Curry dropped 10 pounds in the offseason and is down to his freshman year playing weight of 240 pounds. He’s soaking in every day and every moment this year, not knowing what the future holds.

He’s a senior, but can return next year without losing eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the moment, he’s focused on his official return to the court on Wednesday.