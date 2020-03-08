'I just let it fly': Kalscheur hits eight 3s, Gophers blow out Nebraska 107-75 on Senior Day

article

Michael Hurt, Brady Rudrud and Alihan Demir were all recognized with their families during a pregame Senior Day ceremony on Sunday at Williams Arena before Minnesota closed out the regular season against Nebraska.

They all got their chance to take the microphone after the game and thank the Gophers fans who saw them for the final time on their home court. They all had their roles, and Gabe Kalscheur made sure they would go out with a win. Kalscheur tied a single-game program record with eight 3-pointers among his game-high 26 points as the Gophers throttled Nebraska 107-75 to close out the regular season.

Kalscheur scored 21 of his 26 in the second half, all from the perimeter.

“I just let it fly. My teammates were finding me after I felt a little hot in the second half,” Kalscheur said. “I just felt free, just playing for not just me, but the seniors to end the right way so it was great to see them come out with a great win to end their season.”

Kalscheur hit seven 3-pointers against Oklahoma State earlier this season, and did the same last year in the NCAA Tournament last year against Louisville. He’s had an up and down season shooting for the Gophers, and Richard Pitino was his biggest fan after Sunday’s win.

The Gophers hit 18 perimeter shots as a team, setting a program record for a single game. Kalscheur finished the game 8-of-11 from the perimeter.

“More than anything what he does for a sophomore is he sets the tone with his work ethic. He works his butt off. Happy for him more than anything because he’s such a better shooter than he’s shot this year,” Pitino said.

Hurt got his first start of the season, scoring five early points and dishing out a season-high seven assists. Demir played his best game of the season, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Rudrud, awarded a scholarship before the season, brought Williams Arena to its feet with a late 3-pointer.

The Gophers (14-16) had four scorers in double figures, with Daniel Oturu adding 10 points and six rebounds, and Marcus Carr scoring 18 points and dishing out 11 assists. Hurt’s five early points gave the Gophers energy after they got off to a slow start, trailing 6-0 early. Pitino wanted to reward his fourth-year senior for sticking with the program through tough times, and a tough season.

“Mike deserves that because he’s worked his butt off every practice. He does things the right way in the classroom, he’s a terrific student. I think he’ll be a very good member of this community for a long time,” Pitino said. “He’s going to be a very successful person, so he was really good early and Alihan was terrific as well.”

The 107 points Minnesota scored is the most for the program in regulation in Pitino’s seven seasons as head coach. Carr, Kalscheur and Demir went a combined 24-of-36 from the field. Carr, Kalscheur and Payton Willis went a combined 14-of-21 from three-point range, and the Gophers needed other scorers with Nebraska triple-teaming Oturu on virtually every touch he got.

The Gophers shot 56 percent from the field in the win, including 51.4 percent from the perimeter. Every player who saw the floor Sunday scored. They had 32 assists on 41 made shots.

“I said all along I thought we were a great shooting team, they waited until the last game apparently to prove me right,” Pitino joked.

Minnesota used a 14-2 run late in the first half to pull away and carry a 52-37 lead into the break at half. Demir scored six straight to open the second half, and the rout was on after Kalscheur and Carr hit consecutive 3-pointers to put Minnesota up 64-39.

Nebraska came into the game with just seven scholarship players available.

“It definitely means a lot. We’re trying to get a little momentum going on before the game and we’ve just got to keep it going in Indianapolis right now. Steal some over there and then see what happens,” Demir said.

The Gophers fell victim to close losses on multiple occasions this season. It’s why they’re 14-16 and the No. 12 seed heading to the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers have lost eight Big Ten games this season by eight points or fewer, and had late leads at home on Maryland and Iowa before crushing losses. They also finished just 2-10 in true road games this season.

They’ll take any reason they can get to feel good about themselves. For now, three seniors and possibly Oturu, if he declares for the NBA Draft, left Williams Arena Sunday with a victory. Oturu was one of several players to stay on the court after the win, sign autographs and take pictures with fans, who chanted “One more year!”

The next chapter starts Wednesday in Indianapolis, with the Gophers likely needing five wins in five days to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

“It was important to get a win. We’ve had so many close losses and this team has stuck with it,” Pitino said. “Scoring points matters to young people so when the ball goes in, everybody is scoring, you’re getting 32 assists, hopefully they feel good about it.”