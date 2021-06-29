Hollis Cavner: ‘Seriously big names’ coming to 3M Open in July

article

Hollis Cavner has been tested in every way imaginable when it comes to getting the biggest names in golf to come to TPC Twin Cities since the inaugural 3M Open in 2019.

Two years ago, the tournament debuted over the Fourth of July holiday, a popular cabin weekend in Minnesota, and was sandwiched between top tour stops and major championships. Last year, the tournament went on, but fans couldn’t watch their favorite PGA Tour pros in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be back at full fan capacity July 19-25, and Cavner has two big challenges this year: The Open Championship in England the week before, and some of the top players in the world heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics the same week as the 3M Open.

Cavner is confident that no matter what the field is, fans will flock to Blaine with COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Current players committed to play in Minnesota’s tour stop include Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Louie Oosthuizen, Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink and Lucas Glover.

Cavner also offered former University of Minnesota star Angus Flanagan a special exemption for 2021. Flanagan also played last year.

"The excitement is off the charts for us. After going through what we went last year, this is such a godsend to have fans back. There is such a pent up demand in Minnesota for golf, it’s incredible," Cavner said Monday at 3M Open Media Day. "Last year it was a travesty to go through what we had to go through as a country, and now everybody is like ‘I’m going out to see these guys.’ I’ve heard these exact words: I don’t really care who is playing, I’m coming to see it. We’ve got some really good guys coming."

Also in the field is defending champion Michael Thompson, who was on site Monday to talk about defending his title. Last year’s 3M Open was his second PGA win, and he’s got three top-25 finishes this season for more than $800,000 in earnings so far. Winning in Blaine last year gave him a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

He says the golf will be good, regardless of who plays.

"There’s 100 guys on any week that can win a golf tournament, so we’re going to get good golf either way," Thompson said.

Cavner will do everything he can to get the biggest names on the PGA Tour to TPC Twin Cities. That includes a chartered plane from England after The Open Championship that will have around 80 golfers flying directly back to Minneapolis. It’s his hope to recruit many of those players to stay in town and play at the 3M Open.

We know who won’t be in Blaine: The golfers representing their countries in the Olympics. It’s a list that includes Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama.

The good news for Cavner is that there are plenty of top PGA pros who either declined Olympic invites, or didn’t qualify. Cavner says some "seriously big names" will be at TPC Twin Cities, and he’ll slowly start to leak them the next few weeks as the tournament draws closer.

"If we don’t get everybody that we really want, I’m not going to worry about this year because I know where we’re headed for the future. I know the event continues to grow, and that’s the main thing," Cavner said.

Players have until 5 p.m. the Friday before the 3M Open to commit, and it’s even later this year with The Open Championship across the pond.

WHAT ABOUT PHIL MICKELSON?

Phil Mickelson is one of the hottest names in golf right now after the then 50-year-old won the PGA Championship in late May. So will we see him at the 3M Open?

Cavner says his guess is as good as anyone else’s, but it doesn’t mean they’re not trying to get "Lefty" in Minnesota.

"We have been in constant contact with him. We’ve probably talked to Phil and his agent 15 times. I can tell you right now, Phil is not going to tell us anything until right before the tournament, that’s the way he is. He doesn’t commit, he just doesn’t do it," Cavner said.