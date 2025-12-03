Minnesota road conditions: Slick spots after a bit of snow

The Brief It's a slick morning on some roadways across the Twin Cities on Wednesday after some snow Tuesday night. Plows are salting area roadways before temperatures fall into the single digits Wednesday.



There are some slick spots on Minnesota roadways Wednesday morning after about a half-inch of snow fell Tuesday night.

Minnesota road conditions

US 212 at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Local perspective:

Roads across the Twin Cities are clear or partially covered in snow or slush Wednesday morning, according to MnDOT's website. Side roads and ramps have the potential to be the slickest, so use caution as you drive.

Spinouts have been reported across the metro during the morning commute.

Plows are out on the roads salting Wednesday morning before temperatures fall to the single digits by the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall below zero.

