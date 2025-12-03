Minnesota road conditions: Slick spots after a bit of snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are some slick spots on Minnesota roadways Wednesday morning after about a half-inch of snow fell Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Minnesota weather: A brighter and colder Wednesday before a frigid Thursday morning
Minnesota road conditions
US 212 at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Local perspective:
Roads across the Twin Cities are clear or partially covered in snow or slush Wednesday morning, according to MnDOT's website. Side roads and ramps have the potential to be the slickest, so use caution as you drive.
Spinouts have been reported across the metro during the morning commute.
Plows are out on the roads salting Wednesday morning before temperatures fall to the single digits by the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall below zero.
You can find current road conditions here.