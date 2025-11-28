Minneapolis launches Winterapolis, a new holiday tradition

The Brief Minneapolis introduces "Winterapolis," replacing the Holidazzle tradition. The event features a holiday tree lighting and activities downtown. Organizers aim to boost engagement with the city's downtown area.



Minneapolis is embracing a new holiday tradition with the launch of "Winterapolis," a reimagined version of the former Holidazzle event.

Holiday festivities begin downtown

What we know:

The lighting of the Christmas tree inside the IDS Crystal Court marked the beginning of Winterapolis.

Attendees enjoyed various activities, including a snow globe photo station and appearances by mascots from major sports teams.

The event aims to revive the spirit of the 30-year Holidazzle tradition, which ended two years ago due to funding issues.

Organizers hope to create an ongoing downtown experience that draws people back to the heart of the city.

What they're saying:

"Holidazzle was great, and that was a wonderful thing. Right now, this is a new tradition that I think will not only be about coming once but really about having more ongoing downtown experience," said R.T. Rybak, CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation.

Event producer Sam Utne added, "I think that this is a new strategy to try to find artists and creators, and organizations that are creating incredible experiences that help people engaged with winter."

Engaging the community

Why you should care:

The Winterapolis event is not just about holiday cheer; it's also about revitalizing downtown Minneapolis.

Organizers hope to encourage those who rarely visit the city center to explore what it has to offer.

Rybak emphasized the importance of changing perceptions, saying, "Sometimes I think what has happened is that people who don’t spend time downtown will talk to other people who don’t spend time downtown and don’t know what it's all about."