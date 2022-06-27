Hole-in-one at charity event in Prior Lake nets golfer new $200K boat

An annual charity golf game spanning more than a decade saw something it's never seen on Monday — one of its participants got a hole-in-one and won a new boat in the process.

An event held at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake this year featured some of the United Heroes League's best partners, including athletes such as former Twins players Justin Morneau and Tony Oliva, former Viking Randall McDaniel, former WIld Devan Dubnyk and more.

But on hole No. 17, it was golfer and U.S. Bank employee Eli Wahlberg who hit a hole-in-one, winning him a Centurion surf boat valued at nearly $200,000.

"It was really cool to see. We've been doing this tournament for more than 10 years, and we've never had a hole-in-one," United Heroes League president and founder Shane Hudella told FOX 9. "It was pretty amazing when it happened — word spread like wildfire that someone finally won the boat."

Pro athlete ambassadors golf with each group during the event, and it was a group featuring former Twins pitcher Juan Berenguer that made the accomplishment.

The United Heroes League actively works to ensure that children of military service members can afford every opportunity to participate in sports, providing more than $20 million to date worth of free sports equipment, game tickets, cash grants, sports camps and special experiences to military families.