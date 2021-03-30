Hill-Murray sues MSHSL to stay in state hockey tournament

article

The Hill-Murray boys hockey team is the No. 2 seed for the Class AA State Tournament, but their tournament fate is up in the air after players were possibly exposed to COVID-19 after a recent game against an opponent.

The Pioneers are scheduled to face Wayzata at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinal round at Xcel Energy Center, but the team is in quarantine and didn’t practice Monday. The team may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case from their March 24 section final opponent, White Bear Lake.

According to a lawsuit filed in Washington County Court to the Minnesota State High School League by Hill-Murray officials, Wayzata has agreed to postpone the game until Thursday. In a statement, Hill-Murray officials said, "We’re working with the MN Dept. of Health and the MN State High School League to determine the eligibility of our boys varsity hockey players following a potential COVID exposure with an opposing player. We hope our boys will be playing in the State Tournament this week."

To this point, no Hill-Murray players have experience symptoms associated with COVID-19. Nine players were named in the lawsuit, which says guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health would allow the two teams to play on Thursday if they're both healthy.

Hill-Murray filed the lawsuit to prevent having to forfeit Wednesday’s game. The Pioneers are the defending Class AA state champions.