Harrison Smith returning to Minnesota Vikings for 15th NFL season

The Brief According to multiple reports, Harrison Smith is returning to the Minnesota Vikings for the 2026 season. Smith, a 6-time Pro Bowl pick, will return for his 15th season, all with the Vikings. Smith was pondering retirement after the 2025 season, and had not participated in any offseason workouts or training camp.



Harrison Smith isn’t done with his NFL career just yet.

Harrison Smith returning to Minnesota Vikings

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday the veteran safety is returning for the 2026 season, his 15th in the NFL. According to multiple reports Smith is reportedly signing a one-year deal worth more than $12 million with incentives.

The Vikings had a send-off for Smith in last year’s regular season finale that made it feel like his NFL career might be over, as he considered retiring. Smith was silent the entire offseason, and didn’t appear at any of the Vikings’ offseason workouts. He wasn’t at mandatory mini camp, and he wasn’t at training camp, as he was not under contract.

Smith’s return was likely triggered after Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending torn quadriceps injury in the Vikings’ first preseason game.

Smith’s Vikings’ tenure

Why you should care:

Smith has spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings, and is a lock to be in the team’s Ring of Honor when his career does officially end.

In 203 career starts, Smith has 1,180 tackles, 39 interceptions, 21.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. He earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2017, was All-Pro in 2018, is a six-time Pro Bowl pick and six-time team captain.

He’ll bring leadership and a veteran presence to a safety group that includes Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson, Jacob Thomas and Jakobe Thomas.

What we don't know:

The Vikings open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, a 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's not known if he'll fully ready to go for Week 1 after just one week of practice, or what his role will be.