Savage shooting: Neighbor arrested after attempted murder over dog dispute

The Brief A shooting in Savage on Sept. 2 left a 39-year-old man in critical condition after a dispute between two neighbors over a dog's behavior. Police arrested a 46-year-old man and booked him into the Scott County Jail on multiple serious charges. Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A neighborhood dispute over a dog turned violent in Savage on Wednesday, leaving one man fighting for his life.

Savage shooting over dog dispute

What we know:

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a neighbor following a dispute that started over a dog's behavior.

Authorities say the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, on Utica Avenue near 143rd Street in Savage. Detectives say two neighbors had an encounter involving a dog's behavior, and one person reported receiving a verbal threat. A second confrontation followed, during which one neighbor shot the other.

The shooting victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The arrest and charges

The backstory:

Detectives arrested a 46-year-old Savage man in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Scott County Jail, facing charges of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily harm and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Shakopee, Burnsville, Lakeville and Prior Lake Police Departments, the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the Tri-City Tactical Team and EMS partners from the Savage and Burnsville Fire Departments and Allina Paramedics.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specifically triggered the second confrontation or what the nature of the verbal threat was that preceded the shooting.