Savage shooting: Neighbor arrested after attempted murder over dog dispute
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A neighborhood dispute over a dog turned violent in Savage on Wednesday, leaving one man fighting for his life.
Savage shooting over dog dispute
What we know:
A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a neighbor following a dispute that started over a dog's behavior.
Authorities say the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, on Utica Avenue near 143rd Street in Savage. Detectives say two neighbors had an encounter involving a dog's behavior, and one person reported receiving a verbal threat. A second confrontation followed, during which one neighbor shot the other.
The shooting victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
The arrest and charges
The backstory:
Detectives arrested a 46-year-old Savage man in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Scott County Jail, facing charges of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily harm and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Shakopee, Burnsville, Lakeville and Prior Lake Police Departments, the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the Tri-City Tactical Team and EMS partners from the Savage and Burnsville Fire Departments and Allina Paramedics.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear what specifically triggered the second confrontation or what the nature of the verbal threat was that preceded the shooting.
The Source: This story is based on information released by the Savage Police Department.